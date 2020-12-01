First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,211,000.

SCHV opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

