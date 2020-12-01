First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.