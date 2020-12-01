First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93.

