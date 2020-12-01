First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $534.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

