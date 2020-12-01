First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.75 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 247,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.