First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.10. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $405.84.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

