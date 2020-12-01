First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

