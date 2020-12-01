First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,174 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 163,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

