First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 48,238 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.