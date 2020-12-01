First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

