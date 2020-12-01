First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.