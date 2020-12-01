First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 293,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,302,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,256,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $335.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

