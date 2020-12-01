First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.