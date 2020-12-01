First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,778,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 873,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.