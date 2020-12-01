First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

