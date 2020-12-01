First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,844,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

TSM opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

