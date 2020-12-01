First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.