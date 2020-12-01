First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

