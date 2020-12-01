First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,483 shares of company stock worth $12,916,646. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.