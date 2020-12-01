First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $265.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

