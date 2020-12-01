First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

