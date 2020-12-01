First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

