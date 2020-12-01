First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 40,588 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,588 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

