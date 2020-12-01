First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,591 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

