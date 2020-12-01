First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,701 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

