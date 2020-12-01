First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

