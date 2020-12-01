First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

