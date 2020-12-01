First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,491,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

