First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.