First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Horizon National worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

