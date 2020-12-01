First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

FV stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

