First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

