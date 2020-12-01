First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 300.1% in November

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a growth of 300.1% from the October 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

