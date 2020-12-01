First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Lessened by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $40,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,454,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,113,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,143,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 530,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104,051.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 412,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 412,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

