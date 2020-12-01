First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 3,733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $73.07.

