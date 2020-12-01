First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 243.9% in November

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the October 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 419,368 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.