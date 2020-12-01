Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Fiserv worth $260,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirova increased its position in Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

