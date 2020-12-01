Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Five Below worth $94,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $29,400,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Five Below stock opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

