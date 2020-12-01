Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $156.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $160.19 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 1416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.40.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

