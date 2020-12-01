Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Financial Review

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five Below and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below 0 6 15 0 2.71 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Below presently has a consensus price target of $139.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Five Below’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Below is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Below and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below $1.85 billion 4.73 $175.06 million $2.98 52.48 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.05 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Five Below and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below 5.89% 13.81% 5.04% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five Below shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Five Below has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Below beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys covering remote control; and pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, locker accessories, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. It primarily serves tween and teen customers. As of September 2, 2020, the company operated approximately 950 stores in 38 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

