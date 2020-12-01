Flex LNG Ltd. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Flex LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

FLNG stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Flex LNG has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

