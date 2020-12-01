Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) Stake Increased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,992 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of Flying Eagle Acquisition worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

FEAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

