Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FHTX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Foghorn Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Foghorn Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Cowen started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.97.

In other news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

