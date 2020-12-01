Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

FNV opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily