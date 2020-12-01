FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,142.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,019 shares of company stock worth $314,190. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 43.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 18.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 51.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 116.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 989,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,137,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

