FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 534,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 456,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FNOV stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.