Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 3,650.0% from the October 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fuel Tech news, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

