Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $680.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $680.00, but opened at $642.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 62,680 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.36.

In other news, insider Robin Rowland bought 3,551 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.60 ($25,980.66). Also, insider Fred Turner bought 1,417 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £779.35 ($1,018.23).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

