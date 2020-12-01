Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Future stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Future has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

