FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $247,847.04 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $247,847.04 and approximately $38.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.